UAE urges citizens in Houston to 'exercise caution' as temperatures dip sharply

KT Photo: Shihab
As local authorities in Houston have issued a cold weather advisory ahead of a chilly few days in the city, the UAE has also put out a notice to citizens in the area.
The Mission in Houston put out a post on X saying that it "urges UAE citizens in the United States to exercise caution due to the expected severe drop in temperature and snowfall in Houston."
The mission has also urged citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by local authorities. For emergencies, citizens can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 or use the Tawajudi service.
