UAE strongly condemns missile attack on Erbil

MoFAIC affirms UAE's solidarity with Iraq in all the measures it takes to ensure its security, stability and sovereignty.

By WAM

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 9:43 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the ballistic missile attack on Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in a statement Sunday night expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that are aimed to destabilise Iraq in violation of the principles of international law.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Iraq in all the measures it takes to ensure its security, stability and sovereignty.



The statement also affirmed the UAE's standing with Iraq in confronting terrorism and underlined the Emirates' keenness on ensuring the security and stability of the country.


