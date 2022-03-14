UAE strongly condemns missile attack on Erbil

The new 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme will allow members of the public to offer accommodation to refugees even if they do not have family ties
The UAE has strongly condemned the ballistic missile attack on Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in a statement Sunday night expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that are aimed to destabilise Iraq in violation of the principles of international law.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Iraq in all the measures it takes to ensure its security, stability and sovereignty.
The statement also affirmed the UAE's standing with Iraq in confronting terrorism and underlined the Emirates' keenness on ensuring the security and stability of the country.
