UAE: Residents report tremors as 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Labour Department data released on Friday for May showed consumer price inflation accelerating to 8.6 per cent
World1 day ago
Residents in Dubai reported experiencing tremors after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Iran on Wednesday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology the quake originated in southern Iran at 10.06am at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The authority added that, although it was felt by residents in the country, it did not have "any effect in the UAE".
Social media was abuzz with several residents reporting their experiences and seeking to confirm if there was an earthquake.
According to the US Geological Survey, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar also felt tremors in the aftermath.
Labour Department data released on Friday for May showed consumer price inflation accelerating to 8.6 per cent
World1 day ago
The two allies say that North Korea could at any time test its first nuclear weapon since 2017
World1 day ago
Kyiv accuses Germany of being slow to deliver weapons or of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine’s freedom and security
World1 day ago
Police say one of the injured is in critical condition and others are stable
World1 day ago
The capture of Severodonetsk would open the road for Moscow to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk in their push to conquer the whole of Donbas
World1 day ago
The dead man was one of eight people trying to cross from Turkey into Greece
World1 day ago
Masks will still be required in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque
World1 day ago
The Director-General said that women must be at the centre of re-globalisation
World2 days ago