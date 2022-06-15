UAE: Residents report tremors as 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar also feel aftermath of quake

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 10:50 AM

Residents in Dubai reported experiencing tremors after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Iran on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology the quake originated in southern Iran at 10.06am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The authority added that, although it was felt by residents in the country, it did not have "any effect in the UAE".

Social media was abuzz with several residents reporting their experiences and seeking to confirm if there was an earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar also felt tremors in the aftermath.