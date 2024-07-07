UAE: Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' distributes food supplies to displaced families in Khan Younis

The centrist government is hoping that left-wing backing for candidates like Borne will prevent the RN from gaining an absolute majority
In line with the United Arab Emirates' ongoing commitment to supporting displaced Palestinian families, its humanitarian initiative "Chivalrous Knight 3" has distributed essential food supplies to thousands of families affected by conflict, scarcity of aid, and a shortage of basic necessities.
This humanitarian effort aims to alleviate their suffering amid the devastating impacts of war and its severe humanitarian consequences.
The "Chivalrous Knight 3" operation provided a range of essential food items, including chicken, fresh vegetables, bread, dates, and comprehensive food parcels to support needy displaced families in Khan Younis.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The relief campaign reached 9,000 beneficiaries, providing much-needed support to displaced families in desperate need of food. This effort aims to alleviate their suffering amidst the challenging conditions in the stricken sector, where accessing basic necessities has become increasingly difficult.
The UAE is striving to assist as many displaced individuals as possible in the Gaza Strip by providing crucial humanitarian aid. This effort aims to mitigate the catastrophic situation resulting from the cessation of aid, which has heightened the risk of a widespread famine impacting the entire population of the Strip, according to estimates from international relief organizations.
ALSO READ:
The centrist government is hoping that left-wing backing for candidates like Borne will prevent the RN from gaining an absolute majority
The Trump campaign has little to lose by attacking the vice-president now, as if Harris does emerge as the nominee, she might do so in a weakened state
The move comes after Cineworld's massive debt forced the group to file for administration in Britain last year and suspend trading on the London Stock Exchange
The push from Instagram helped Threads become the fastest downloaded app ever, crushing the previous record held by AI sensation ChatGPT
Pennsylvania remains a key battleground in the 2024 election, and national polls are showing warning signs after the debate against Trump sparked widespread panic over Biden's ability to finish a second term
Climate scientists say the western US is undergoing a decades-long aridification as weather patterns change, at least in part because of human-caused global warming
The popularity of pets and an increasing willingness to splurge on them are driving the trend with spending in 2023 up 3.2 per cent to 279.3 billion yuan ($38.41 billion) from a year earlier, industry figures show
Around 50 prestigious paintings are being shown in brighter surroundings at the Hermitage Foundation in Lausanne while the Langmatt undergoes renovation