UAE offers condolences with Afghanistan over victims of landslide
- PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 10:43 PM
- By:
- WAM
The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the victims of the landslide that occurred in Kapisa Province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Afghanistan and its friendly people over this tragic incident, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.