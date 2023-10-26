UAE minister to be member of UN’s high-level advisory body on AI

Omar Al Olama among the members of the newly-formed body to tackle international challenges, opportunities and governance of AI

Omar Sultan Al Olama. — File photo

by Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 11:25 PM

The UN Secretary General has chosen Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, for the membership of the high-level advisory body tackling the international challenges, opportunities and governance of Artificial Intelligence.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the formation of the body as a new, international entity responsible for promoting stakeholders’ cooperation on governing AI in the face of pressing technical breakthroughs, and thereby contributing to better-governed AI globally.

The high-level advisory body includes 38 international top government officials, hi-tech entrepreneurs, academics, experts and specialists, including Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitisation and Artificial Intelligence in Spain; Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group; Natasha Crampton, Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft; Hiroaki Kitano, Chief Technology Officer of Sony Group; Haksoo Ko, Lead of the Personal Information Protection Commission, Korea; Mira Moratti, Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI; and Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Secretary-General Envoy on Technology.

. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

UAE a world leader in anticipating future challenges

Omar Al Olama stated that being selected for the membership of the UN body reflects the leading position that the UAE has reached, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, by focusing on anticipating the challenges of the future, adopting and developing advanced AI-based solutions, and enhancing international cooperation for shaping a better future.

“Joining the UN advisory body on AI is a great opportunity for driving a qualitative leap in the joint international efforts aiming to establish a comprehensive governance system for AI-related fields. The new system shall leverage AI opportunities, enable countries and societies to participate in the process of technological development, while maintaining the balance between humans and machines within a safe, inclusive, technological future ecosystem for all,” he added.

Ongoing international efforts for AI governance

The UN advisory body will support the UN Secretary-General and member states to build a global consensus on the AI-related risks and challenges, explore the means to employ artificial intelligence to achieve the sustainable development goals, and the mechanisms for promoting international cooperation in managing artificial intelligence.

The body will study and develop recommendations in three main fields: International AI governance, understanding risks and challenges, and the potential to benefit from AI in accelerating the achievement of the UNSDGs.

ALSO READ:

It aims to establish common grounds by identifying priorities for government and private sectors to better respond to the rapid advancement in the fields of AI and technology. The body, which will comprise experts from government, private sector and civil society, will engage and consult widely with existing and emerging initiatives and international organisations to bridge perspectives across stakeholder groups and networks.

Guterres announced the launch of the high-level advisory body last July, in a speech before the UN Security Council, highlighting that it will encompass multiple stakeholders to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI.