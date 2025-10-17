UAE leaders send condolences over death of Kenya's former PM Raila Odinga

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, on the death of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Ruto.

Opposition leader Odinga, a "towering statesman" over decades of upheaval, died at the age of 80 on Wednesday during a health visit to India — a political earthquake that leaves the east African nation on an uncertain path.

Indian police told AFP he was walking with his sister, daughter and a personal doctor at an Ayurvedic clinic in Kerala state "when he suddenly collapsed".

President William Ruto declared seven days of national mourning and a state funeral, calling Odinga "Kenya's foremost statesman and one of Africa's greatest sons".