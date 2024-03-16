UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in Somalia

The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which resulted at least three deaths and dozens of injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) reiterated that the UAE rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government and the people of Somalia, and to the families of the victims of the heinous crime.
Three soldiers were killed and 27 people were wounded in the attack, the authorities said on Friday.
Security services were earlier seen surrounding the Syl Hotel, usually frequented by government officials and lawmakers, following the late Thursday attack claimed by Al Qaeda-allied militants.
"Three soldiers died. Eighteen civilians and nine soldiers were injured in the hotel attack, Kasim Ahmed Roble, police spokesperson, told a news conference. "All the five terrorists were shot dead and their bodies displayed." (With inputs from Reuters)
