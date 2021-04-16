- EVENTS
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport
Ministry calls for de-escalating tensions.
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Erbil International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for de-escalating tensions, self-restraint, and avoiding any destabilizing behaviour in the region.
The MoFAIC reaffirmed the UAE's strong denunciation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that threaten the region's security and stability and contravene humanitarian values and principles.
