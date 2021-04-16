World
Logo
 
HOME > World

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 16, 2021
Alamy

Ministry calls for de-escalating tensions.

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Erbil International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for de-escalating tensions, self-restraint, and avoiding any destabilizing behaviour in the region.

The MoFAIC reaffirmed the UAE's strong denunciation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that threaten the region's security and stability and contravene humanitarian values and principles.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/six-to-appear-in-court-over-gang-rape macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 