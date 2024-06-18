UAE at UN: Want urgent political solution to preserve Sudan

Crowds lining the streets waved and cheered as the carriage with the Princess of Wales went past
Strongly rejecting the "ludicrous" allegations levelled by the Sudan's Ambassador to the United Nations, the UAE has said it wanted to find an "urgent political solution to preserve" the African country. The UAE also expressed its deep concern over the "tragic consequences" of the worsening conflict in Sudan.
“The reliance on lies, disinformation, and propaganda disseminated by some Sudanese representatives, on behalf of one of the warring factions, and the targeting of the UAE and other nations, aims to blind the international community from the heinous acts being committed on the ground by the warring parties." Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, said at the UN Security Council on Tuesday.
"These disingenuous efforts to divert attention will not deter the UAE from continuing to work with international and regional partners to find an urgent political solution to preserve Sudan and help the Sudanese people." Ambassador Abushahab added.
The Ambassador also reminded that the UAE has allocated 70 per cent of the $100 million it pledged in April to UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, in support of efforts dedicated to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
The assistance was announced during the the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries.
At the UN, the Ambassador Abushahab further said that "with millions of Sudanese people facing a looming famine, it is unconscionable that Sudanese armed forces continue to obstruct and deny basic humanitarian assistance in violation of international humanitarian law. We call on both sides of the conflict to protect civilians and civilians infrastructure and reach a ceasefire."
Earlier, in April, too, the UAE had rejected the allegations levelled against it in a letter to the UN security council.
The allegations made by the Permanent Representative of Sudan were rejected, with Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, stressing that they are baseless allegations and contradict the established fraternal relations between the two countries.
