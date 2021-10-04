World
Two US scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine

AP/Stockholm
Filed on October 4, 2021
David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian

The winners were announced on Monday

The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.

They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

The winners were announced Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.




