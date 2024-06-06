E-Paper

Two trams crash, dozens injured in Siberia's Kemerovo

City Mayor Dmitry Anisimov said a total of 40 people were taken to hospital after the accident

By Wam

AFP photo used for illustrative purposes only
AFP photo used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 1:54 PM

A total of 67 people were injured when two trams collided in the southwestern Siberian city of Kemerovo, TASS news agency reported.

According to information from the Kuzbass Disaster Medicine Centre, a total of 67 people have been injured as of 10.40am local time (3.40am GMT). Two of them are in intensive care.


Earlier, City Mayor Dmitry Anisimov said a total of 40 people were taken to hospital after the accident.

The city's electric transport company said no fire or deaths were reported as a result of the incident.


