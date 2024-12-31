Two killed in Gaza as aid convoy looted: WFP

A truck carrying humanitarian aid drives on the main Salah Al Din road in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on December 7, 2024. — AFP file

Two people have been killed in northern Gaza as gunmen attacked an aid convoy, the World Food Programme said on Monday, prompting Hamas to accuse to UN agency of having failed to coordinate security.

Gazans face dire conditions after nearly 15 months of war, triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, with humanitarian agencies repeatedly warning not enough aid was reaching Palestinians in need due in part to looting as well as Israeli restrictions.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said in a statement that "a coordinated movement to bring in 40 trucks on behalf of humanitarian partners" on Sunday "was faced with violent, armed looting, resulting in the deaths of two".

"Amidst the armed looting, five trucks of commodities were lost," it added.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that runs the Gaza Strip, said in a statement that "a catastrophic mistake" by the WFP "claimed the lives of two citizens and injured dozens with bullets".

"We hold it fully responsible and demand that it not violate the protocol followed regarding coordination to secure aid trucks," the statement said.