  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg38°C

Two killed after bridge collapses in Iraq's Karbala: Rescuers

A health official said that the 'pillars of the bridge collapsed while several vehicles were passing underneath it'

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 3:15 PM

Top Stories

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Two people were killed and several injured when a section of a bridge under construction collapsed in southern Iraq, local authorities said Sunday.

The collapse took place late Saturday, with the rescue operation lasting more than 13 hours.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Viral Turkish chef severs all ties with Dubai restaurant CZN Burak

thumb-image

Oman extradites man wanted by UAE for armed assault, stealing gold jewellery

thumb-image

Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

thumb-image

UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

WHO chief urges Israel to stop Gaza starvation 'catastrophe'

 

An AFP photographer reported that rescue workers laboured until morning to free those trapped in their vehicles under the twisted wreckage of the bridge on the main Karbala-Baghdad road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Karbala's civil defence agency said they had "rescued seven people and recovered two bodies" from under the collapsed structure.

A health official in Karbala told AFP late Saturday that at least six people were injured, some of them from Syria and Afghanistan. 

All the injured were transported to the nearest hospital in Karbala.

The health official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the "pillars of the bridge collapsed while several vehicles were passing underneath it".

As Iraq regains a semblance of stability after decades of conflict, many areas, particularly Baghdad, are witnessing a surge in construction and infrastructure projects, including the development of new bridges.

But safety standards in the construction sector are often neglected, and the country has experienced several accidents and fires.

In July, more than 60 people lost their lives when a fire tore through a newly opened shopping mall in the eastern city of Kut.