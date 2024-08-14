Two French military aircraft collide mid-air

Police believed the candies were the byproduct of an international drug trafficking operation
Two Rafale fighter jets collided in midair before crashing to the ground in northeastern France on Wednesday, civil and military authorities said.
A search for one of the crews was under way.
The two jets were from the Saint-Dizier air base, an air force spokesman in Paris told AFP.
One of the pilots ejected himself, he said.
But an instructor and a student pilot from the second aircraft were still missing.
"We are still looking for the second crew," the spokesman said.
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France, according to the prefecture.
