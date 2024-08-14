Two French military aircraft collide mid-air

AFP file

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:59 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 5:00 PM

Two Rafale fighter jets collided in midair before crashing to the ground in northeastern France on Wednesday, civil and military authorities said.

A search for one of the crews was under way.

The two jets were from the Saint-Dizier air base, an air force spokesman in Paris told AFP.

One of the pilots ejected himself, he said.