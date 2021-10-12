Two dead as small plane hits houses in California
There was no sign of the plane’s remains from the aerial footage
A small plane crashed into a residential area of a California city on Monday, killing at least two people as a blaze devoured two houses and several vehicles.
Aerial footage showed firefighters hosing down the charred remains of the residences in Santee, a suburb of San Diego.
A burned out delivery truck was also seen on a nearby street corner.
Fox 5 San Diego reported the plane was a twin-engine Cessna 340, a six-seat aircraft that had departed from Yuma, Arizona an hour earlier.
There was no sign of the plane’s remains from the aerial footage.
Fire official Justin Matsushita said at least two people had died in the incident.
“It’s a pretty brutal scene for our guys and we’re trying to comb through it,” he told reporters.
Neighbours spoke of the whine of a falling plane followed by a loud “boom” as it crashed.
Several of them recounted how they had rushed towards the burning buildings, where they had helped people with burns to get out.
One woman said she had seen the body of the delivery driver.
The official account of Santee city said two people had been hurt.
“At approximately 12:00 pm today, a small twin engine plane crashed into two residential homes in Santee,” tweeted @CityofSantee.
“A delivery truck and a fire hydrant were also struck. It is unknown at this time how many occupants were in the plane.
“We currently know of two burn victims and possible fatalities.”
The nearby Santana High School tweeted that all of its students were safe.
“All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away,” the @SantanaSultans account wrote.
Last month two US military pilots were hospitalised after their training jet crashed into the backyard of a residence in a neighbourhood near Fort Worth, Texas.
-
World
UN chief: Afghanistan faces make-or-break moment
Antonio Guterres appeals to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises ... READ MORE
-
World
Homes burn after plane crashes in California...
Two people receive burn injuries and two homes catch fire READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008...
Aman Khalili was unable to get his application to emigrate to the US... READ MORE
-
World
Squid Game: How the hit series is causing these...
Humble roadside stall in Seoul has become one of the hottest spots in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE nears herd immunity, say doctors
As a result of massive vaccination and screening drives, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first...
Dubai Ruler pays rich tribute and offers his condolences to the... READ MORE
-
News
Aster opens its first oncology centre in Dubai
The new centre offers highly specialised cancer care, with a focus on ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Prizes of up to $10 million for...
We want Dubai to be the launching pad for the world’s creative... READ MORE
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first Emirati doctor