Turkey-Syria earthquake: Over $7.5 billion raised to support victims at EU donors' conference

Over 50,000 lives were claimed in a series of devastating quakes last month

By WAM Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM

An EU donors conference on Monday raised over €7 billion ($7.5 billion) to support Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of last month's powerful earthquakes, Turkey news agency Anadolu reported on Monday.

"The total pledges amount to €7 billion," Swedish Premier Ulf Kristersson announced at the end of the Together for the People in Turkey and Syria International Donors' Conference.

Kristersson said the fundraiser had "reached its goal" to provide relief, recovery, and rehabilitation after the devastating natural disaster.

The event was co-hosted by the European Commission and the Swedish government, which assumed the turning presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 January.

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern and southeastern Turkey, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

In neighbouring Syria, at least 4,500 people were killed and more than 8,700 injured.

ALSO READ: