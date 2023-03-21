Turkey-Syria earthquake: Over $7.5 billion raised to support victims at EU donors' conference

Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8am local time, and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway
An EU donors conference on Monday raised over €7 billion ($7.5 billion) to support Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of last month's powerful earthquakes, Turkey news agency Anadolu reported on Monday.
"The total pledges amount to €7 billion," Swedish Premier Ulf Kristersson announced at the end of the Together for the People in Turkey and Syria International Donors' Conference.
Kristersson said the fundraiser had "reached its goal" to provide relief, recovery, and rehabilitation after the devastating natural disaster.
The event was co-hosted by the European Commission and the Swedish government, which assumed the turning presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 January.
On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern and southeastern Turkey, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.
In neighbouring Syria, at least 4,500 people were killed and more than 8,700 injured.
