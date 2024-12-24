Turkey says over 25,0000 Syrians returned home since Assad's fall

Syrians living in Turkey push a cart loaded with their furniture at the Cilvegozu border crossing gate in Reyhanli on December 12, 2024, on their way back to their country following the oust of Syrian president. — AFP

More than 25,000 Syrians have returned home from Turkey since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by Islamist-led HTS rebels, Turkey's interior minister said Tuesday.

Turkey is home to nearly three million refugees who fled the civil war that broke out in 2011, and whose presence has been an issue for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

"The number of people returning to Syria in the last 15 days has exceeded 25,000," Ali Yerlikaya told the official Anadolu news agency.

Ankara is in close touch with Syria's new leaders and now focussing on the voluntary return of Syrian refugees, hoping the shift in power in Damascus will allow many of them to return home.