Turkish riot police enter opposition headquarters to evict ousted leaders 

An appeals court on Thursday ousted Republican People's Party leader Ozgur Ozel, annulling the results of the CHP congress where he was elected in 2023

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 24 May 2026, 3:51 PM UPDATED: Sun 24 May 2026, 4:09 PM
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Turkish riot police fired tear gas and forced their way into the main opposition party's headquarters to evict its ousted leadership on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, further inflaming a political crisis.

Clouds of tear gas billowed within the Republican People's Party (CHP) building while those inside shouted and threw objects at the entrance as police broke through a makeshift barricade.

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A Turkish court had ousted CHP leader Ozgur Ozel on Thursday, annulling the results of the CHP congress where he was elected in 2023, citing irregularities. On Sunday, Ankara's governor ordered the eviction of those inside the headquarters.

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The court reinstated in Ozel's place former CHP chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who lost to President Tayyip Erdogan in a national election that year. The ousted CHP leadership under Ozel has condemned the court ruling as a "judicial coup" and Ozel promised to fight it through legal appeals and to remain "day and night" in the party's Ankara headquarters.

An appeals court on Thursday ousted Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Ozgur Ozel, annulling the results of the CHP congress where he was elected in 2023, citing irregularities.

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