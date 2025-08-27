  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Groom killed in celebratory gunfire at his own wedding in Turkey: Report

The 23-year-old groom was wounded by gunfire, allegedly at the hands of a female relative of his wife

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 4:44 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

A groom died of his injuries after being hit by celebratory gunfire after his own wedding in northern Turkey, local media reported on Wednesday.

As the newlyweds were being escorted home after the ceremony, the 23-year-old groom, identified as Ali K., was wounded by gunfire, allegedly at the hands of a female relative of his wife, state news agency Anadolu reported. 

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

The 47-year-old woman was detained by security forces and two unlicensed pistols were found in her garden, it said. Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident. 

Celebratory gunfire is common at weddings in Turkey's northern Black Sea region. 

Last week, another man died and two others were wounded by celebratory gunfire before a wedding in the northeastern Trabzon province. 

The wedding was cancelled and two people, one of whom was a police officer, were detained in connection with the incident, local media reported.