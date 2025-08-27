Groom killed in celebratory gunfire at his own wedding in Turkey: Report

A groom died of his injuries after being hit by celebratory gunfire after his own wedding in northern Turkey, local media reported on Wednesday.

As the newlyweds were being escorted home after the ceremony, the 23-year-old groom, identified as Ali K., was wounded by gunfire, allegedly at the hands of a female relative of his wife, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The 47-year-old woman was detained by security forces and two unlicensed pistols were found in her garden, it said. Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident.

Celebratory gunfire is common at weddings in Turkey's northern Black Sea region.

Last week, another man died and two others were wounded by celebratory gunfire before a wedding in the northeastern Trabzon province.

The wedding was cancelled and two people, one of whom was a police officer, were detained in connection with the incident, local media reported.