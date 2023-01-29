Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

Recent increases in "racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of hatred in the region, the ministry said

By Reuters Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 7:25 AM

Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against possible "racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.

In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United States and European countries "act calmly in the face of possible harassment and attacks" and to "stay away from areas where demonstrations may intensify."

Recent increases in "racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of hatred in Europe, the ministry said.

Several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy on Friday released security alerts for their citizens in Turkey that flagged "possible retaliatory attacks by terrorists".

Sweden's foreign ministry also advised its citizens in Turkey on Saturday to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

