Tunisian navy rescues 163 migrants off east coast

Authorities say that some 595,000 people could be directly affected by Batsirai.
World23 hours ago
The Tunisian navy has rescued 163 would-be migrants, including women and children, off the country's east coast, the defence ministry said on Sunday.
"As part of a joint operation with the coastguard, a naval unit rescued on Saturday 163 illegal migrants," the ministry said, adding that 162 were Tunisians while one was Moroccan.
It said nine women and 16 children were found aboard the boat 12 kilometres off the coast of Sfax — a key departure area for migrants seeking to make their way to European shores, usually in Italy.
The passengers were reportedly aged between eight and 48, the ministry said, and set off overnight Friday to Saturday "with the aim of surreptitiously crossing the maritime borders" to Europe.
ALSO READ:
The migrants were taken to the Sfax fishing port, where they were handed over to the coastguard.
Situated about 200 kilometres from the Italian island of Sicily, Tunisia has seen its economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and was plunged into a deep political crisis after President Kais Saied seized key powers last July.
Both Tunisia and neighbouring Libya have served as launchpads for migrants making desperate bids to reach Europe.
The Central Mediterranean route has become the world's deadliest migration trail, according to humanitarian groups.
Departures surged rapidly in 2021, with almost 55,000 migrants reaching Italy in the first 10 months of the year compared to under 30,000 the previous year, according to Rome.
The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights says that over the first three quarters of last year, the coastguard intercepted 19,500 migrants during crossing attempts.
The United Nations' refugee agency said at least 1,300 disappeared or drowned over the same period.
Authorities say that some 595,000 people could be directly affected by Batsirai.
World23 hours ago
Several thousand people for a Unity March called by nationalist groups in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
World23 hours ago
The Forum of Islam in France leadership will be made up of clergy and lay people to help guide the largest Muslim community in western Europe
World1 day ago
Boris Johnson’s Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds resigned on Thursday
World1 day ago
Two Tu-22M3 bombers practised interaction with the Belarusian air force and air defence assets during a four-hour mission
World1 day ago
It is not immediately clear how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.
World1 day ago
The intense tropical storm has recorded winds of more than 200 kilometres per hour
World1 day ago
He had made the remarks in a text sent to a former staffer who had alleged sexual assault by a colleague
World1 day ago