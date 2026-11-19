US President Donald Trump told his Chinese and Russian counterparts on Thursday that the three leaders were "making history" by holding talks in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The meeting behind closed doors between Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Kylin Villa in Shenzhen ended after an hour and 20 minutes.

"I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, and today, so in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history," Trump said.

"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," Trump said, adding however that reductions is a "very hard thing to do".

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The summit, which analysts expect to be heavier in symbolism than breakthroughs, comes with Russia's Ukraine offensive approaching the five-year mark, and has sparked both alarm and derision around the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that his trilateral meeting with his US and Russian counterparts was of "groundbreaking significance".

"The gathering of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States for the first time in history is of groundbreaking significance," Xi said at the outset of the talks.

Shared 'interest' to resolve Ukraine

Putin said that their three countries shared an "interest" in resolving the Ukraine war and a "responsibility" for global peace and security.

"Our countries have many converging interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said in opening remarks at a landmark summit between the three leaders in Shenzhen.

He added they had a "shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security" and that closed-door discussions would also touch on food and energy security — both of which have been upended by the Iran and Ukraine wars.

'Nice to meet you'

Earlier Thursday, Trump and Putin held a meeting — their first since August 2025 — with the 80-year-old US president calling the Russian his "friend", who responded in English, "Nice to meet you."

Trump and Xi then came together — for the third time this year — for one-on-one discussions, with the US leader highlighting their "very special relationship".

Thursday's extraordinary meeting preceded equally unusual scenes as the leaders arrived in the southern Chinese city for the talks.

Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, Xi received Trump at the airport, with the men briefly hugging before a red-carpet greeting complete with cheering children and an air force flyover.

This reciprocated the airport greeting Trump gave Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

"It's a friendship relationship. It's a respect relationship," Trump told Fox News.

Despite their differences, all the leaders -- including Putin -- posed for the APEC "family photo" on Thursday in special scarves.