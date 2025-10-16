Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump said on Truth Social
US President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to "go in and kill" Hamas if it keeps killing people in Gaza, in an apparent reference to recent shootings of Palestinian civilians following a ceasefire deal with Israel.
