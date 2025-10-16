  • search in Khaleej Times
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump said on Truth Social

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 10:05 PM

No crackers, only lights: Dubai homes sparkle as Indian families celebrate Diwali

UAE implements anti-dumping measures as Chinese goods flood local markets

Sheikh Mohammed's vision: Dubai to host world's largest tech and AI event in 2026

US President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to "go in and kill" Hamas if it keeps killing people in Gaza, in an apparent reference to recent shootings of Palestinian civilians following a ceasefire deal with Israel.

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," Trump said on Truth Social.

