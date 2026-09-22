Trump signs security deal with Greenland, Denmark at UN
Under the agreement, the US will be allowed to establish military bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig
- PUBLISHED: Tue 22 Sept 2026, 8:09 PM
- By:
- AFP
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a security deal on Greenland with the leaders of Denmark and the territory, in a ceremony taking place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"It's going to be a long-term, fantastic relationship," Trump said at the event in New York.
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