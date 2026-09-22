Trump signs security deal with Greenland, Denmark at UN

Under the agreement, the US will be allowed to establish military bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 22 Sept 2026, 8:09 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a security deal on Greenland with the leaders of Denmark and the territory, in a ceremony taking place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"It's going to be a long-term, fantastic relationship," Trump said at the event in New York.

Recommended For You

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal behind Jebel Ali Racecourse

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal behind Jebel Ali Racecourse

 

[More to follow]

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

2

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

3

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal behind Jebel Ali Racecourse

4

Iran FM departs for New York for UN General Assembly meeting amid tensions

5

Iranian President vows to 'firmly defend' country's positions at UN