Trump says he had good meeting with India's Modi, working on trade deals

Trump called Modi a 'tough negotiator,' and said he will be going to India 'sometime in the future'

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 17 Jun 2026, 6:46 PM
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters at the G7 meeting in France that he had a "very good" conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding the two countries are working on trade deals.

Trump called Modi a "tough negotiator," and said he will be going to India "sometime in the future."

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India has been pressing the United States for months for a Trump trip, potentially as part of a meeting including Japan and Australia.

Trump also said the United States would defend India. "If they were attacked, we would be there to help them," Trump said, when asked about the US-India defence relationship.

"If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there," Trump said, referencing Modi. "Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure about it."

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