  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.1°C

Trump says 'we will get it done' in the Middle East

'All are on board for something special, first time ever,' said the US President

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 5:23 PM

Updated: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 5:54 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup Final in Dubai: India opt to bowl; Player XI revealed

Asia Cup Final in Dubai: India opt to bowl; Player XI revealed

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Look: 42-metre Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame steal the show at Kolkata festival

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

Dubai: Exclusive look inside the Dh180 million Burj Khalifa penthouse on the 108th floor

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday there is "a real chance for greatness in the Middle East" without providing specific details or timetable, days after saying he was close to forging a deal to end the war in Gaza.

"We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done," he said in a Truth Social post.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final in Dubai

thumb-image

Ras Al Khaimah's Wynn Al Marjan Island announces first two restaurants

thumb-image

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get married in a dreamy California wedding

thumb-image

Sweeping UN sanctions loom for Iran after nuclear talks fail

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson eye record-breaking feats ahead of final with Pakistan

 

Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House with the aim of reaching a framework for a deal, according to administration officials.

Trump said on Friday talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and that Israel and Hamas were aware of the discussions, which he said would continue as long as required. 