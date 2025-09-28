Trump says 'we will get it done' in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday there is "a real chance for greatness in the Middle East" without providing specific details or timetable, days after saying he was close to forging a deal to end the war in Gaza.

"We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House with the aim of reaching a framework for a deal, according to administration officials.

Trump said on Friday talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and that Israel and Hamas were aware of the discussions, which he said would continue as long as required.