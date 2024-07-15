Trump forges ahead in White House bid after surviving shooting

Law enforcement officers stand in the Fiserv Forum as preparations are underway for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday. — AFP

Mon 15 Jul 2024

Donald Trump cements his hold on his Republican Party at its 2024 convention this week, having survived an assassination attempt and navigated numerous legal tangles on the road to the party's presidential nomination.

During the four-day event beginning on Monday, the former president will announce his choice for a running mate, having cited as frontrunners Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance, Florida US Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, all of whom will speak at the gathering.

While the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be a festive affair to formally nominate Trump, it occurs at a tense moment in US history on the road to the November 5 election rematch between President Joe Biden, 81, and Trump, 78.

Will party leaders try to cool tempers among Republicans? Or will they use the occasion to accuse Democrats of demonising Trump as a threat to democracy and making him a target for political violence?

"This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would've been two days ago," Trump told the Washington Examiner.

Biden, too, in a televised address from the White House on Sunday, said: "There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to be normalized."

He said: "The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down."

Trump and Biden are locked in a close election rematch, according to most opinion polls including by Reuters/Ipsos. The shooting on Saturday whipsawed discussion around the presidential campaign, which had been focused on whether Biden should drop out following a halting June 27 debate performance.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, the country's highest-ranking elected Republican, told NBC's Today show on Sunday that all Americans needed to tone down their rhetoric. He accused Biden's campaign of making hyperbolic attacks on Trump.

"Everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down," he said.

Shooting probe

Biden condemned the assassination attempt. He ordered an investigation into Saturday's shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in which Trump's right ear was grazed by a bullet, one supporter was killed and two others were wounded before Secret Service agents shot dead the 20-year-old suspected gunman whose motive has yet to be clarified.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on allegations from some Republicans that his previous comments helped created the conditions for the shooting.

Trump has frequently turned to violent rhetoric in his campaign speeches, using the word "bloodbath", labelling his perceived enemies as "vermin" and "fascists", and accusing Biden without evidence of a conspiracy to overthrow the United States by encouraging illegal immigration.

For Trump, the convention represents a test.

Having consolidated party control, Trump could seize on the prime time opportunity to deliver a unifying message or paint a dark portrait of a nation under siege by a corrupt leftist elite, as he has done at times on the trail.

"Trump's convention speech is going to be his introduction to the general public, to the people who aren't following politics closely. I think he will have even more eyeballs on him (because of the assassination attempt)," said Nachama Soloveichik, a Republican strategist who worked on Nikki Haley's unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign.

"I would say the message should be one of de-escalation and also reminding people that America is better than that."

In an internal memo to campaign staff on Sunday, which was obtained by Reuters, co-campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said the campaign would adopt additional security measures in the wake of the assassination attempt. They also called on staff to refrain from using "dangerous rhetoric". "We condemn all forms of violence, and will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media," they wrote. Trump began the year facing multiple legal worries, including four separate criminal prosecutions. He was found guilty in late May of trying to cover up hush money payments to a porn star. But the other three prosecutions — including two for his attempts to overturn his defeat — have been ground to a halt by various factors, including a Supreme Court decision that found him to be partly immune to prosecution. Trump contends, without evidence, that all four prosecutions have been orchestrated by Biden to try to prevent him from returning to power. Vice-presidential pick As with previous conventions, a who's who of prominent Republicans, including media personalities and members of Congress, are slotted to speak. They range from relative moderates to apologists for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters and hard-right firebrands who have expressed support for conspiracy theories and are divisive even within the party. The first three days of the event are organised around broad themes, with Monday focused on economic issues, Tuesday focused on public safety and Wednesday focused on national security. Republicans are expected to portray America as more prosperous, less crime-ridden and less vulnerable to threats abroad during Trump's 2017-2021 term than it is under Biden, though the record is decidedly mixed and difficult to compare given that the coronavirus pandemic had an impact on both the Biden and Trump presidencies in different ways. Milwaukee will play a key role in the November 5 election given that it is the biggest city in Wisconsin, one of the most politically competitive states in the country.

By Sunday afternoon, security barricades around Fiserv Forum, the basketball arena where the convention's main activities will take place, had shut down much of the city's downtown. Thousands of armed law enforcement agents roamed streets that were otherwise largely empty as delegates streamed in from around the country.