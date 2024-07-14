E-Paper

Trump campaign is raising armed security presence, Politico reports

Staff in Washington and West Palm Beach asked to stay away from the office and not comment publicly on the shooting in Butler, according to an internal party memo

By Reuters

A view of Butler Memorial Hospital, where Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump was taken after shots were fired at his campaign rally on Saturday. — Reuters
Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 4:01 PM

Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 4:02 PM

Donald Trump's campaign is raising the armed security presence at its sites and asking staff in Washington and West Palm Beach to stay away from the office on Sunday after the former president was shot and lightly wounded at a rally, Politico reported, citing a memo.

The memo also asked campaign staff not to comment publicly on the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.


"We also urge you to recognise the political polarisation in this heated election," the campaign said in an internal memo cited by Politico.

The campaign reiterated that Trump, who had a wounded ear, was doing well and in "great spirits."


ABC News reported separately on Sunday morning that security plans for the Republican National Convention that starts in Milwaukee on Monday will be re-examined after the Trump shooting.



