Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US

President Donald Trump accused the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia late Tuesday of conspiring against the United States as they gathered in Beijing for a massive military parade.

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at the parade marking 80 years since World War II ended, Trump wrote a testy Truth Social post addressing Xi: "give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."