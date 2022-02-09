Truck driver rams cars in Germany, 31 vehicles damaged

The Taliban delegation is due to hold talks with the Red Cross and other non-governmental organisations
World13 hours ago
An intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars after ignoring a red light in southern Germany, shoving cars up against buildings and causing some of them to catch fire, police said.
Three people were slightly injured and 31 vehicles damaged in the incident in Fuerth, just outside Nuremberg, on Tuesday evening.
The truck driver first skipped a red light, touching a car that was at a crossroads in the process, and carried on without stopping, according to a police statement. Shortly afterward, the truck rammed several parked cars and pushed them forward, some of them into the walls of buildings.
The collisions caused several cars, the facade of a house and the truck itself to catch fire. The house was evacuated.
ALSO READ:
The driver, a 50-year-old Turkish citizen with no permanent residence in Germany, was arrested at the scene, police said. A breath alcohol test showed that he was several times above the limit for driving, they added.
The truck driver, the driver of the car he touched at the red light and a passerby were slightly injured.
The Taliban delegation is due to hold talks with the Red Cross and other non-governmental organisations
World13 hours ago
23-year-old youth fell down to a cavity of a steep hill near Malampuzha in Palakkad
World15 hours ago
The resumption comes after parties in recent weeks cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 accord
World16 hours ago
Macron is the top Western leader to meet Putin since Moscow began massing troops near Ukraine.
World23 hours ago
Warning comes after some schools cancelled classes and issued shelter-in-place orders last week.
World1 day ago
President Biden was emphatic in asserting that any further Russian intrusion into Ukraine will trigger unprecedented sanctions
World1 day ago
Russian president says Moscow would do its best to find compromises in the crisis with the West over Ukraine
World1 day ago
Nuclear talks will resume in Vienna after being halted at the end of last month
World1 day ago