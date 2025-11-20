  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

Two trains collide head-on in Czech Republic, injuring dozens

Firefighters had to free the driver of one of the trains, the CTK news agency reported

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 4:22 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Driving with hazard lights on during fog? You could get fined; here's why

UAE: Driving with hazard lights on during fog? You could get fined; here's why

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

Two passenger trains in the Czech Republic collided on Thursday, injuring dozens of people, four of them seriously, officials and local media reported.

Emergency services said the crash had occurred in a region around 132 km (82 miles) south of the capital Prague. Images showed mainly damage to the front ends of the trains where they hit head-on.

Recommended For You

Microsoft, Nvidia to invest in Anthropic as Claude maker commits $30 billion to Azure

Microsoft, Nvidia to invest in Anthropic as Claude maker commits $30 billion to Azure

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

Sole Indian survivor lost parents in Saudi bus crash: How did he escape oil-tanker collision?

Sole Indian survivor lost parents in Saudi bus crash: How did he escape oil-tanker collision?

Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate

Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate

Miss Universe 2025: Meet participants from UAE, Palestine, other Middle East nations

Miss Universe 2025: Meet participants from UAE, Palestine, other Middle East nations

 

Firefighters had to free the driver of one of the trains, the CTK news agency reported.

A spokeswoman for a regional hospital told CTK that four people had been admitted with serious injuries.

Nine people suffered moderate injuries and 25 others were lightly hurt, the region's governor, Martin Kuba, told Czech television.

Transport Minister Martin Kupka said on X that the crash was still under investigation but preliminary information suggested that one of the trains had probably passed a signal in the stop position.