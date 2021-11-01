Trains collide in southwest England, several people injured

G-20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a 15 per cent minimum tax
World1 day ago
Two trains collided on Sunday in a railway tunnel in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, injuring a number of people, police said.
“A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died,” British transport police said.
The incident occurred in a tunnel near Salisbury station and there were reports that a train had derailed.
Fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene, Wiltshire police said.
The BBC said one of the train drivers was believed to have been trapped in the cab of the train.
Train operator Great Western Railways said the incident involved a train travelling between Portsmouth and Bristol and another train which was travelling from London’s Waterloo Station to Honiton.
World1 day ago
Biden regularly attends Mass in Washington, D.C.
World1 day ago
Attackers taken into custody; government official says such attacks are not authorised
World1 day ago
UAE ranked first in terms of ‘community safety'
World1 day ago
The British prince asks a US judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit
World1 day ago
Buckingham Palace says The Queen will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on November 13
World2 days ago
The US president says the submarine deal was not done with a lot of grace
World2 days ago
The problem cropped up shortly after the spacecraft’s October 16 liftoff on a 12-year journey
World3 days ago