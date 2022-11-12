Trade ties and security on agenda for China President Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia

The two activists also scrawled graffiti across the covers of the prints, which were removed for cleaning but were not damaged, according to the gallery
Strengthening trade ties and regional security will be priorities in an upcoming visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Saturday.
Jubeir did not give details of the trip but said visits between Chinese and Saudi leaders were "natural".
"China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, we have huge investments in China and the Chinese have huge investments in Saudi Arabia," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
"We have huge equities at stake and these visits are not uncommon," Jubeir said.
"The same with our other trading partners and strategic partners whether it is the United States, the UK, France, Germany, this is what countries do."
Two sources familiar with discussions ahead of Xi's trip said the Chinese leader was expected to visit in the second half of December and to attend a China-Gulf summit alongside leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as a second planned summit with other Arab leaders.
Asked about the priorities for the trip, Jubeir, who is also the kingdom's climate envoy, said:
"We look at the things we care about: stability and security in the region and in the world, how you increase further trade and investment between both countries, and of course the issue of climate is one that is now at the top of the agenda in terms of international relations."
Jubeir said Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, was sincere in its efforts to tackle climate change and limit greenhouse gas emissions.
On Thursday, oil giant Saudi Aramco signed a deal to establish a carbon capture and storage hub at the COP27 climate talks, one of dozens of initiatives that Jubeir said the kingdom was working on.
The two activists also scrawled graffiti across the covers of the prints, which were removed for cleaning but were not damaged, according to the gallery
Unidentified Asian buyer snaps up 'Fortune Pink' stone, says Christie's
Delhi has good relations with both Russia and the West, and seeks a more muscular role in geopolitics. The biggest obstacle is that Ukrainians and Russians don’t want to talk.
Antigua and Barbuda PM says the world’s first- and third-biggest greenhouse gas emitters have a responsibility to pay into a fund
100 vehicles, some dating back to 1927, will be part of most beautiful race on earth
Though he decided to remain on stage after the first aide whispered in his ear, he promptly rushed out when a second aide urged him to leave
The funding is required to cut emissions, boost resilience, deal with damage from climate change, as well as to restore nature and land
Paul Allen amassed a huge collection of 150 works, which he used to lend to museums before his death in 2018 at the age of 65