Toshakhana case: Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant rejected

Former PM’s lawyers will approach the Islamabad High Court for cancellation of arrest warrant

An Islamabad police team visited Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore on Sunday to arrest him. However, it returned empty-handed after the PTI chief evaded the arrest.

By AGENCIES Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:38 PM

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday dismissed the appeal of former prime minister Imran Khan seeking cancellation of his non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case

Additional Sessions judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict and maintained Khan’s arrest warrant in the case.

Imran Khan's lawyer Ali Bokhari prayed to the court to provide a way as his client wanted to appear before the court. “Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court,” said Bokhari.

He said that Khan had always respected the judiciary.

The court remarked that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief could move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail cancellation and subsequently dismissed the petition.

On February 28, Judge Zafar Iqbal issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the former prime minister over his repeated failure to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

An Islamabad police team on Sunday had visited Khan’s residence in Lahore to implement the arrest warrant. But failed to do so.

The PTI chief has also approached the Lahore High Court today for post-arrest bail in the case.