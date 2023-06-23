Titanic sub tragedy: Chilling videos claim to show how an implosion could look

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's aide says religious harmony is to be celebrated rather than deterred
A "catastrophic implosion" is believed to have destroyed a tourist submarine headed for the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five on board, according to the US Coast Guard. The debris from the submersible was found by a remotely operated vehicle on Thursday, confirming that the passengers "have been lost".
The wreckage of the Titanic is lying at a depth of around 3,800 metres (12,400 feet) in the North Atlantic Ocean. At such depths, a vessel experiences immense water pressure and that is why those venturing into the deep sea are designed to withstand the pressure and ensure the safety of the occupants. However, in case of any damage to the hull, the vessel could implode — instantly crushing anyone inside it, according to multiple media reports.
After authorities announced what could have happened to the submersible, several videos surfaced on social media, claiming to show what an implosion looks like.
In one such video, a metal chamber could be seen crushing and collapsing inward when air is sucked out from it using a vacuum pump.
Many such “bone-chilling” clips are showing what the “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submersible might have looked like, according to the New York Post.
Here's another one:
According to the Macmillan dictionary, implosion is “an occasion when the outer surface of an object breaks violently and falls inwards”. It can occur when the pressure outside is greater than the pressure inside. Hence, a submersible deep under the water can implode the same way as a glass vacuum chamber installed in a room under normal atmospheric pressure.
Rick Murcar, international training director at the National Association of Cave Divers, said the pressure at the Titanic shipwreck site was “around 5,600 pounds per square inch”. This is several hundred times the atmospheric pressure on the surface, CNN reported.
A former naval officer and professor at Florida International University, Aileen Maria, told the outlet that a catastrophic implosion is “incredibly quick” and occurs within a fraction of milliseconds.
Referring to the Titan submarine, she said: “The entire thing would have collapsed before the individuals inside would even realise that there was a problem”.
The officer added that “ultimately, among the many ways in which we can pass, that’s painless”.
The definition of an explosion, as per Collins Dictionary, is “a sudden, violent burst of energy, for example, one caused by a bomb.”
Unlike implosion, an explosion takes place when the pressure inside is greater than the pressure outside. Going by this, while a vacuum chamber would implode, a soda bottle or an aerosol can explode.
Authorities are now hunting for answers to why the Titan submersible imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
The investigation into what happened has begun and will continue in the area around the Titanic where debris from the submersible was found, said Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.
“I know there are also a lot of questions about how, why and when did this happen. Those are questions we will collect as much information as we can about now,” Mauger told the AP news agency.
