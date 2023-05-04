TikTok to launch ad product that will give premium content creators 50% cut

Company's move an extension of its Pulse programme, which lets marketers place their brand next to the top four per cent of content on the platform

By Reuters Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 1:51 AM

TikTok said on Wednesday it is launching a product that well let advertisers place ads alongside content produced by premium publishers, half of the ad revenue from which will be shared with those publishers.

The social media platform said brands including Buzzfeed, DotDash Meredith, NBCUniversal, UFC and WWE will be the first to join at the launch of the product called Pulse Premiere on May 4.

It is an extension of TikTok's Pulse programme, which lets marketers place their brand next to the top four per cent of content on the platform, the company said.

The move by the short-video sharing app, which has focused largely on independent creators, comes at a time of tighter ad spending by brands hurt by curbed consumer spending.

Owned by China's ByteDance, the app faces growing pressure around the world. In the US, many in Congress have called to ban the app in fear that its US user data could fall into the hands of China's government. TikTok in March said it had 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million in 2020.

Many European governments have also moved to ban the use of the app by government officials and within government premises. Other are in the process of scrutinising its data security. Tiktok already has blanket bans in place in some countries, prominent among them being India, where the app is blocked.

