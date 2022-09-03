Tiktok influencer and beauty queen falls to death in freak skydiving accident

It was 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi's first solo dive

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 3:44 PM

TikTok influencer and beauty queen Tanya Pardazi died after a skydiving accident, it was revealed on Friday.

According to People, the 21-year-old Canadian fell to her death during an accident on August 27.

"The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate," said a statement from facility Skydive Toronto.

Though the statement did not name her, Pardazi, a philosophy student at the University of Toronto, was soon identified to be the skydiver. The fatal dive was her first solo jump.

"The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc. The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years."

Pardazi had over 95,000 followers on TikTok and was once a semi-finalist in a Miss Canada beauty pageant.

"She really lived every second to the fullest," her friend Melody Ozgoli told the outlet. "This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."

Kimia Sepanlou, another friend, called Pardazi "one of the bravest girls. Whenever we saw her, we knew we were in for an adventure because she didn't like letting herself or the people closest to her get bored. Everyone who met her thought the world of her."