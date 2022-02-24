‘This is Europe’s darkest hour’ since World War 2, says European leader

'This Russian aggression is unnecessary and unprovoked'

By Reuters Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 10:12 AM

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has thrown Europe back into a situation it thought the continent had long overcome, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

“This is Europe’s darkest hour since the Second World War,” he said on Twitter.

“This Russian aggression is unnecessary and unprovoked. Our hearts and minds are with the people of Ukraine.”

