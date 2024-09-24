The climate is crazy, says Ecuador minister as country faces 12-hour power cuts

Net Zero Tracker annually reviews the climate pledges of more than 4,000 governments, states, cities, and major corporations
Power cuts in Ecuador will run nationwide for 12 hours per day, up from a planned eight, the government said on Monday, citing the country's urgent energy crisis caused by the worst drought in the Andean country's recent history.
Authorities last week said power cuts would take place across the country for up to eight hours per day but adverse weather conditions continue in areas where the country's dams are located, Energy Minister Antonio Goncalves told journalists.
"The important issue is that the climate is crazy, it has changed a lot," Goncalves said, adding that the dry season started two months early. "We depend a lot on hydrology. I can't predict something that only God knows."
Earlier, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, President Daniel Noboa said Ecuador was experiencing its worst drought in 61 years.
"It's chaos and much worse than expected," he said.
Electricity providers also updated timetables of planned cuts to go through Sunday; initially the cuts were planned to run through Thursday.
Climate Week kicks off in New York City
I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people and to the voters to meet once more before Election Day, says Democratic presidential nominee
The Republican presidential candidate is currently offering an array of items for sale centred around his image — some of which are unusual, to say the least
He faces a tight race against Harris, with polls showing the two neck-and-neck in key battleground states
The UN Human Rights Office said it had information that the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army had both committed serious abuses against the Rohingya
In the world's most populous nation, a staggering 533,000 cases have been languishing in court for between 20 and 30 years, according to justice ministry figures
Millions had voted for the opposition parliamentarian, putting faith in his graft-fighting pledge and vow to bolster a fragile economic recovery