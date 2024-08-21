E-Paper

Tesla to recall more than 9,000 Model X SUVs, NHTSA says

The EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles

By Reuters

A Tesla Model X is shown at a Tesla service centre in Costa Mesa, California, US, on October 20, 2020. — Reuters file
A Tesla Model X is shown at a Tesla service centre in Costa Mesa, California, US, on October 20, 2020. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:00 PM

Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:01 PM

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash.

"The front and centre roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," NHTSA said in a letter dated August 20.


The letter said the EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles.


