Tanzanian-born author wins Nobel Literature Prize
Abdulrazak Gurnah honoured for works touching on theme of refugee disruption
Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose work touches on colonialism and refugee life, on Thursday won the Nobel Literature Prize, the Swedish Academy said.
Gurnah, who grew up on the island of Zanzibar but came to England as a refugee at the end of the 1960s, was honoured “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” the Swedish Academy said.
Gurnah has published 10 novels and a number of short stories.
He is best known for his 1994 novel “Paradise”, set in colonial East Africa during the First World War, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Fiction.
The theme of the refugee’s disruption runs throughout his work.
Born in 1948, Gurnah began writing as a 21-year-old in England.
Although Swahili was his first language, English became his literary tool.
ALSO READ:
>> Two US scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine
>> Scientists List and MacMillan win Nobel Chemistry Prize
The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about 980,000 euros, $1.1 million).
Last year, the award went to US poet Louise Gluck.
Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Nobel watchers had suggested the Swedish Academy could choose to give the nod to a writer from Asia or Africa, following a pledge to make the prize more diverse.
It has crowned mainly Westerners in its 120-year existence.
Of the 118 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901, 95 — or more than 80 percent — have been Europeans or North Americans.
Gurnah would have normally received the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.
But the in-person ceremony has been cancelled for the second straight year due to the pandemic and replaced with a televised ceremony showing the laureates receiving their awards in their home countries.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Moderna plans mRNA vaccine factory in...
Moderna's proposed site will also include bottling and packaging... READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee rises to 20.37 versus UAE dirham
Gains in Indian equities boost rupee against other currencies. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 204 days
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO working to get Covid-19 medical supplies to...
North Korea has yet to report a single case of Covid-19, but outside... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Etisalat rolls out free passes, special offers...
Etisalat is offering complimentary multi-day passes and other free... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh...
Dh600 billion investment in clean energy announced. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free tickets for nannies,...
All they need to do is present a copy of their residence visa READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Daily cases hit 18-month low
Doctors share how the UAE deployed emergency response on a war... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?