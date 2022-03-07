Tajikistan joins hands with UN to combat water issues

Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan. Photo supplied.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM

Water is the source of life, it is a divine gift for every individual and all living beings - a vital factor and a priceless treasure. The importance of water is recognized by all international scientists and experts.

The current global situation with the outbreak of Covid-19, one of the most severe global crises in the history of the health-care system, has proven the importance of water and sanitation. Under these conditions, water has become a key element that plays a key role in combating Covid-19 and resilience to this severe crisis.

As a result of growing pressures and economic, social and environmental crises of the 21st century, access to clean water, which accounts for only 2% of the world's total drinking water, has become the focus of the International Agenda for Urgent Measures.

The understanding of the key role of water resources for sustainable development dates back to the UN Conference in 1972 (Stockholm) and then to the UN Water Conference in Mar del Plata (1977), during which the right of all people to access drinking water of his basic needs was recognized.

Since then, the UN General Assembly and other structures have adopted a number of initiatives and recommendations aimed not only at expanding the knowledge and skills of the international community in the field of water resources, but also access to drinking water.

Since gaining its State Independence, Tajikistan has been making constant efforts to develop water diplomacy and promote water resources in the international arena.

The first initiative was taken in 1999 from the rostrum of the 54th session of the UN General Assembly, where the President presented 2003 as the "Year of Fresh Water". On December 20, 2000, at the 55th Session of the UN General Assembly, 2003 was declared the International Year of Fresh Water.

In this regard, in August 2003, Dushanbe hosted the International Fresh Water Forum, which was attended by government officials, scientists and water experts from 54 countries.

Another initiative of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan is to declare 2005-2015 as the International Decade for Action "Water for Life", which was adopted by the relevant UN resolution.

2013 was adopted as the International Year of Water Cooperation at the suggestion of the President of Tajikistan in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution of December 20, 2010, and in August 2013 an International High-Level Conference was held in Dushanbe.

In 2016 the UN General Assembly adopted the Resolution "International Decade for Action" Water for Sustainable Development "2018-2028" as another proposal of the President of Tajikistan with the co-authorship of 177 UN member states.

The President of the country, along with the leaders of 10 other UN member states, was elected a member of the High-Level Group on Water.

Other initiatives of the country were seen in 2018 and 2020 in the field of water resources, as during the 73rd session the resolution "Comprehensive Medium-Term Review of the International Decade for Action" Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028 "and the 75th session The UN Resolution on the Comprehensive Medium-Term Review of the Goals of the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028", co-authored by 190 UN member states, was adopted unanimously.

These resolutions emphasize the pressing issues related to water and the special importance of water resources for sustainable development and the eradication of poverty and hunger. One of the main causes of drinking water shortages around the world is climate change, and there is a need to develop a strategy to adapt to the process of climate change to address issues related to water resources.

From March 22 to 24, 2023 in New York the UN Conference on a comprehensive medium-term review of the implementation of the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" 2018-2028 co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands will be held.

Along with the issue of water resources, the general concern of the international community is focused on the issue of climate change, which is very important today.

Studies in recent years have shown that climate change can have a serious impact on all countries of the world, and many countries have already suffered from its negative consequences.

The President of Tajikistan, Mr Emomali Rahmon on March 18, 2021 during the event – ‘Implementation of the goals and objectives of the Agenda 2030 on water issues’ on the prevention of modern threats, such as climate change, at all levels proposed 2025 as the International Year for the Protection of Glaciers and the International Glacier Day.