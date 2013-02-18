T-bond bears, asset allocation angst

The two-per cent yield on Uncle Sam debt does not surprise me, but its implications for asset allocation are full of ominous, even symbolic portends.

By Wall Street Published: Mon 18 Feb 2013, 8:52 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Apr 2015, 4:35 AM

Higher bond yields should affirm a vote of confidence in global growth, as rising PMIs everywhere from Chicago to Beijing confirm. But if all is fine and dandy in global growth, why are the Aussie dollar, the loonie dollar, the South African rand and the Malaysian ringgit, all commodities currencies, getting slammed? Will the rise in Uncle Sam debt yields prove the kiss of death for the fabled global carry trade as funding costs creep higher, volatility rises across asset classes and the Bundesbank’s veto on an ECB rate cut tips Europe into a deeper recession?

A bond trader friend of mine just startled me with his call for a two-per cent yield — in German Bunds. O la la, le tout Khaleej is overleveraged Mena sukuk/debt at the point of maximum danger. However, this is not 1994, the Fed is not tightening monetary policy, there is no deleveraging tsunami in Orange County, Granite, Mexican tesobonos and Metallgesellschaft. The Fed is on hold, the unemployment rate is above seven per cent, short sterling and short yen are still the best T-bond bear trade proxies, emerging markets local currency bonds are still the best niche to generate diversification/alpha and obtain a modicum of real yield.

Contagion across fixed income markets is an existential sword of Damocles for debt traders. Yet the Fed, and the ECB are on hold while the Bank of Japan, Bank of England and China’s PBOC will ease even more. This is not the scenario for bond market Armageddon. In fact, a mild rise in rates is actually positive for reflation trades. This means it makes sense to expect a 10-25 per cent return in Goldman Sachs’s Commodities Index, and a 20 per cent return in Russia’s index fund RSX.

But history does not repeat itself, though historians and asset allocators invariably do. A steeper US Treasury yield curve, of course, is gold negative and even $1,600 is a value trap. As growth momentum rises, as tail risk fears recede, as correlations continue to fall, the outperformance of emerging markets and Japan’s Nikkei becomes all the more compelling. Credit spreads can continue to widen even as equities bulls go on a rampage in the Great Rotation of 2013.

Emerging markets currencies with a growth twist should continue to rise against the dollar as long as the Bernanke Fed is in zero funds mode. This means the Turkish lira, Russian ruble, Mexican peso, Brazil real and South Korean won are my emerging market currencies of choice de jour. The Singapore dollar is far too high on its trade weighted index relative to yen contagion and is arguably a short against the Malaysian ringgit.

The bear market is US Treasury debt is now a cuddly bunny, not an angry, grizzly Papa Bear. As a survivor of 1994, I cannot jump into the trenches with a 50 basis point uptick in the ten year US Treasury yield. But to butcher, Blaise Pascal, the heart has its reasons the head simply do not understand. Yet his mini-debt market has occurred at a time when Fiscal Cliff Two has not even begun, when Europe is in recession, when the Bernanke Fed flutters white doves out of every FOMC conclave.