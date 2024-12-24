Syrian ex-rebel factions agree to merge under defence ministry

Head of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and Syria's de facto leader Ahmed Al Sharaa sits next to Murhaf Abu Qasra, who has been appointed as Defence Minister in Syria's interim government, in Damascus, Syria in this handout image released on December 21, 2024. — Reuters

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed Al Sharaa reached an agreement on Tuesday with former rebel faction chiefs to dissolve all groups and consolidate them under the defence ministry, according to a statement from the new administration.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al Bashir had said last week that the ministry would be restructured using former rebel factions and officers who defected from Bashar Al Assad's army.

Sharaa will face the daunting task of trying to avoid clashes between the myriad groups.

The country's new rulers appointed Murhaf Abu Qasra, a leading figure in the insurgency that toppled Assad, as defence minister in the interim government. Syria's historic ethnic and religious minorities include Muslim Kurds and Shias — who feared during the civil war that any future Sunni Islamist rule would imperil their way of life — as well as Syriac, Greek and Armenian Orthodox Christians, and the Druze community. Sharaa has told Western officials visiting him that the Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group he heads, a former Al Qaeda affiliate, will neither seek revenge against the former regime nor repress any religious minority.

Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus on December 8, forcing Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war and ending his family's decades-long rule.