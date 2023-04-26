Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway

As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring Norway.
The rocket reached an altitude of 250km where experiments were carried out in zero gravity, the agency said in a statement.
"It landed in the mountains at 1,000-metre altitude, and 10km from the closest settlement," Philip Ohlsson, head of communications at SSC, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"There are routines in place when things go wrong and we inform both Swedish and Norwegian governments, and other actors," he said.
Work on retrieving the payload is underway and an investigation is being launched to determine the technical details behind the unplanned flight path, the agency said.
"The Norwegian authorities take any unauthorised activity on the Norwegian side of the border very seriously," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said by e-mail.
In the event of any border violation, those responsible should immediately inform the relevant Norwegian authorities, which included the foreign ministry, through the right channels, the spokesperson said.
The ministry had not received a formal notification of the incident from the Swedish authorities, she added.
Work on Norwegian territory to salvage any wreckage also required prior consent, the spokesperson said.
The Norwegian foreign ministry said it was not aware of whether there was any damage to the surroundings, while a SSC spokesperson said the rocket came down far from any settlement.
Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority was not immediately available for a comment.
ALSO READ:
As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
The singer introduced Caribbean flair to mainstream US music
Uday is the second cheetah to die in KNP less than a month after female cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment on March 27
The US urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire
Lawsuit alleged store launched in 2008 had turned into an illegal monopoly, stifling innovation and competition while generating billions in profit for company
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 20km
Judges refuse to hear a challenge by computer scientist to the US Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to issue patents for inventions his artificial intelligence system created
High-profile accounts tweet their surprise at getting their blue check back and make it clear they didn’t pay for it