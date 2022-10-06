Superspy suits, Aston Martins: James Bond auction raises nearly $8 million for charity

Official Christie's sale featured props, posters, memorabilia and experiences from all 25 films in the saga

A tuxedo worn by James Bond actor Daniel Craig and sold by Christie's auction house

By AFP Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022

A James Bond sale in London featuring the fictional superspy's Aston Martin cars, suits and wristwatch has raised £6.9 million ($7.8 million) for charity - more than all previous 007 sales at the auction house combined.

The two-part sale by Christie's and EON Productions' to mark 60 years since the premiere of first film "Dr. No" concluded on Wednesday - the official James Bond Day.

The auction spanned all 25 films in the saga, featuring props, posters, memorabilia and experiences as well as the vehicles, watches, and costumes.

The live auction last month realised £6.1 million, with a replica of an Aston Martin DB5 used for the stunts in 2021 blockbuster "No Time to Die" selling for nearly £3 million.

The online sale, which finished on Wednesday, added another £771,000 to the total, with top earners including a signed script of 2006's "Casino Royal" (£69,3000), and a suit worn by outgoing Bond actor James Craig in 2012's "Skyfall" (£44,100).

A menu that Bond ordered caviar from after winning a card game against supervillain "Largo" at a Bahamas casino in 1965's "Thunderball" sold for £60,480.

Proceeds from the sale will go to various charities, including BAFTA, British Red Cross, Medecins Sans Frontieres, National Youth Theatre, Refugee Action and The Prince's Trust.

"We are delighted with the extraordinary success of the Christie's sale which benefits over 45 charities who do incredibly important work," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers at EON Productions.

Adrian Hume-Sayer, Christie's director and head of sale, said the result was "testament to the enduring appeal of one of film's greatest and best loved icons".

"This is the fourth and by far the largest official James Bond charity auction on which Christie's has been privileged to collaborate with EON Productions, we are thrilled that the money raised will benefit so many."

The money raised surpassed the combined total for all three previous official Christie's 007 sales, said the London auction house.

