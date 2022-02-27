Sumatra earthquake: Indonesia evacuates 6,000 citizens

The earthquake has claimed eight lives and left 10 people severely injured.

Reuters

Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022

The National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia has announced that it has evacuated around 6,000 people in the wake of the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck northeast of the Pasaman Regency, near the western coast of Sumatra.

In a statement carried by the Indonesia News Agency (ANTARA), the President of the Agency's Disaster Data and Information Management Database, Abdul Mahari said that the earthquake caused the death of eight people and left 10 severely injured, aside from causing damage to 103 homes.

According to the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency, the earthquake hit the western coast of Sumatra on Friday at a depth of 10 kilometres.