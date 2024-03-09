Sudan's RSF paramilitaries welcome UN call for cessation of hostilities in Ramadan

US court rules Trump can stay on primary ballots despite attempts to ban him after Capitol attack
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on Saturday welcomed a call by the United Nations Security Council for a cessation of hostilities in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, offering a potential respite from the 11-month-old conflict.
In a statement, the RSF expressed hope that the Security Council resolution would "significantly lessen the suffering of the Sudanese people by ensuring the smooth delivery of humanitarian aid" and pave the way for a political process leading to a permanent ceasefire.
War erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and the RSF. The UN says nearly 25 million people — half Sudan's population — need aid, some 8 million have fled their homes and hunger is rising. Washington says the warring parties have committed war crimes.
On Friday, the Security Council adopted a British-drafted resolution for a cessation of hostilities in Ramadan with 14 votes in favour, while Russia abstained. However, the mechanism for implementing the resolution remains unclear.
Sudan's UN ambassador, Al Harith Idriss Al Harith Mohamed, told the council on Thursday that the president of the country's transitional council commended the appeal of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a Ramadan truce. However, he said the leader is "wondering about how to do this".
"In embracing the proposed humanitarian ceasefire, we express our readiness to partake in discussions concerning the establishment of mutually agreed upon monitoring mechanisms," the RSF said in its Saturday statement.
"These mechanisms are crucial for ensuring the effective implementation of the ceasefire and for achieving the humanitarian objectives intended by this resolution."
