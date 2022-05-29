Sudan’s military leader lifts state of emergency

The decision is taken to create the right atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability

General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 11:18 PM Last updated: Sun 29 May 2022, 11:19 PM

Sudan’s military leader, General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, on Sunday issued a decree lifting a state of emergency that he imposed after seizing control in a military coup on October 25 last year.

The Transitional Sovereign Council said in a statement the decision was taken to create the right atmosphere for “a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability during the transitional period”.

The Security and Defence Council had recommended earlier on Sunday lifting the state of emergency and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it.